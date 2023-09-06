Australia | The stern of the catamaran was destroyed by sharks, two Russians and one Frenchman were saved

The crew of the catamaran was rescued by a Panamanian-flagged vehicle transporter.

Three a person was rescued from a catamaran in the Coral Sea off Australia after sharks attacked the vessel’s hull and damaged it beyond use. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the case.

The ship’s crew included two Russians and one French. According to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, they are due to reach the mainland on Thursday.

“The ship left Vanuatu and was on its way to Cairns when it was contacted. Both hulls of the ship have been damaged as a result of several shark attacks,” the authority said in a press release on Wednesday.

Catamaran was found about 800 kilometers from Cairns on the northwest coast of Australia. The ship was about 2,000 kilometers by sea.

The ship sent out a distress signal early Wednesday morning local time, which was responded to by several rescue ships.

The Maritime Authority requested assistance from a Panamanian-flagged vehicle transport vessel, which rescued those on board.

News agencies according to the ship named Tion was a nine-meter inflatable catamaran.

Australian authorities by the area is a “shark paradise” with more sharks than almost any other study area in the world.