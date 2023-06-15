On Wednesday, Thorpe accused his colleague of sexual violence. He was forced to withdraw his statement under threat of sanction.

Australian the senator said on Wednesday that he had experienced sexual harassment in the parliament, and today he has elaborated on his story, reports news agency AFP.

Lydia Thorpe became sensitive while addressing the senate. He said that he had been subjected to sexual comments, locked in the stairwell and touched against his will. In his statement, Thorpe also described that he had received inappropriate suggestions from higher-ups in a position of power.

“This building is not a safe place for women,” Thorpe stated.

On Wednesday, Thorpe accused his colleague of sexual violence. He was forced to withdraw his statement under threat of sanction.

Thursday Thorpe, however, repeated his accusations as a conservative David Vania against.

Van has vehemently denied the claims. On Thursday, he said he was “shattered and devastated” by the allegations, telling local media they were “completely false”.

Thorpe said that although the allegations were protected by Australia’s tough defamation laws, Van had hired lawyers to handle the case. Thorpe had to refine his accusations to comply with parliamentary rules.

Thorpe admitted that sexual violence meant different things to different people and therefore described his experience in detail: “I experienced stalking, aggressive conditioning and inappropriate touching”.

“I was afraid to walk out of the office door. When leaving, I opened the door a little and checked that the route was clear before leaving. It got so bad that I had to be escorted every time I walked here,” Thorpe continued.

He concluded his statement:

“I know there are others who have experienced the same and have not come forward to protect their careers”.