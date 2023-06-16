Australia | The senator accused of harassment is pressured to resign: “In everyone’s interest”

Senator Van, who belongs to the opposition liberal party, was accused on Thursday of both sexually harassing a female senator in the parliament halls and inappropriate touching at an office party.

Australian the opposition leader urged his colleague on Friday David Vania to resign and said that this cannot remain in parliament. The call is due to accusations of sexual harassment against Van, reports news agency AFP.

Senator Van, who belongs to the opposition liberal party, was accused on Thursday of both sexually harassing a female senator in the parliament halls and inappropriate touching at an office party.

To the party manager Peter Dutton said on Friday that a third accusation had also been made against Van – who maintains his innocence. After that, Dutton ended up urging Van to give up his position in the country’s senate.

“I think it is in everyone’s best interest that he resigns from Parliament and I hope he does so soon. I hope he gets the help he needs,” Dutton told a Sydney radio station.

“I think that would be the right next step.”

Dutton has already expelled Van, 58, from the parliamentary caucus but cannot force him to resign.

Van himself has described the accusations as “scandals” and “complete lies”.