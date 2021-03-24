Australia | The rains stopped in Australia’s flood zone, but thousands of homes are still under water

On Wednesday, the first deaths were found in the wake of the floods.

Australian heavy rains that caused massive floods in the southeast paused on Wednesday. Heavy rains have plagued the area since last week.

However, the surfaces of rivers that swelled over their crusts did not drop immediately after the rain stopped, and thousands of homes are still under water.

Likewise, thousands of people are still isolated in the midst of flood waters. Many of them are in need of urgent food and medical assistance. In addition, thousands are without electricity, and electricity can only be returned to the areas most affected by rainfall at the end of the week.

According to the local Red Cross, thousands of people have registered for evacuation centers.

Heavy rains, nicknamed Big Wet, have hit New South Wales in particular. The state, with a population of eight million, is home to the metropolis of Sydney, among others.

The Prime Minister of the State Gladys Berejiklianin according to the floods have been in some places the worst in a hundred years. The water level in many rivers no longer rose on Wednesday, but the floodwaters are not expected to start falling properly before the weekend.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison explored the disaster area on Wednesday from a helicopter. According to him, there is a huge cleaning contract ahead. Hundreds of soldiers are scheduled to be sent to the area on Thursday to assist in clearing out the traces of the flood.

In some coastal areas, more than a meter of water rained in a week, or two-thirds of normal rainfall throughout the year. Even a year ago, the same area was plagued by record drought and exceptionally large wildfires.

Scientists say Australia will be able to prepare for more and more frequent weather extremes in the future with climate change.