Radioactive capsule searches in Australia
Australia, found the radioactive capsule lost in the desert
As big as a watch battery, but potentially lethal: ends well there Research from the radioactive capsule lost while being transported on a truck from a mine.
As it reports Handle, the tiny device had been lost in mid-January, and the authorities of the state of Western Australia had raised the alarm. “It’s a good thing. Like I said, it was found a needle in a haystack and I believe people in Western Australia will be able to sleep better tonight,” Australian State Emergency Services chief Steve Dawson told reporters.
