“Anything can be achieved in this country.” This is how the Italian-Australian Anthony Albanese commented on the possibility of his electoral victory – later confirmed by the polls – in the legislative elections held in Australia, which today consecrated him as the country’s first non-Angloceltic premier. “Modern Australia is made up of people called Husic and Albanian”, said the Labor leader, “heartened” by the response “he had,” in particular from the Italian community, which has about one million people.

Albanian often referred to his childhood spent in public housing in central Sydney with his mother, Maryanne. He grew up believing that his he father died soon after meeting his he mother on a cruise, and only much later did he learn that Carlo Albanese – from Barletta – was alive and living in Italy. Out of respect for his mother, he chose not to look for him until after his death, but was later welcomed into his father’s life and discovered that this one had two other children.

“Modern Australia is made up of people called Husic and Albanian. But it’s also made up of people like Senator Murray Watt and trade unionist Matt Burnett, “Albanese told the local press.” We are a diverse country and the fact that I have a non-Anglo-Celtic name as does our Senate leader. , Penny Wong, I think it sends a message, hopefully, to multicultural Australia: that you can achieve anything in this country. “

Albanian was born on March 2, 1963 at St Margaret’s Hospital in Darlinghurst, Sydney. His father, Carlo Albanese, was from Barletta, his mother, Maryanne Ellery, of Irish descent. He has been leader of the Australian Labor Party since 2019 and a member of parliament since 1996. He was deputy prime minister with the second Rudd government in 2013 and undersecretary in the Rudd and Gillard governments from 2007 to 2013.

He attended St Mary’s Cathedral College, before going to the University of Sydney, where he studied economics. Elected to the House of Representatives in the 1996 elections, he was first appointed to the Shadow Government in 2001. After Labor’s victory in the 2007 elections, Albanese was named Speaker of the House.