Australia | The police used a remote control against a 95-year-old woman

Australian authorities confirmed Friday that officers had used a remote stun gun on a 95-year-old woman who had approached authorities slowly with a walker and a butcher knife. After the incident, the woman was taken to the hospital, where she was in critical condition.

Authorities were called to the Yallambee Lodge nursing home in New South Wales on Wednesday. The police and paramedics tried for several minutes to get the woman to drop her knife, but eventually she started moving towards the group, at which point one of the police officers used his remote control.

“To be honest, he was moving very slowly when the remote landing was used,” said a state police official. Peter Cotter.

Woman hit his head badly when he fell. According to local media, the woman was a great-grandmother and suffered from dementia.

An investigation has been launched into the actions of the police officer who used the remote control. The events have been recorded on the police’s overall cameras, but the tapes have not been released so far.