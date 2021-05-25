Australia … the muzzle is mandatory in Melbourne to face the Corona outbreak

Thursday, May 27, 2021
May 25, 2021
Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, re-imposed Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday as authorities strive to find the missing link in the resurgence of the disease in five cases.
Home gatherings will be limited to five guests, and only 30 people will be allowed in public gatherings, and masks will be mandatory in restaurants, cafes and other indoor places from 6 pm local time (0800 GMT) today, Tuesday until the fourth of June.
“This is a responsible step we need to take to counter this spread,” James Merlino, Acting Prime Minister of Victoria, told reporters in Melbourne.
The state of Victoria was completely free of infections for nearly three months.
Victoria was the state worst affected during the second wave late last year, with about 70 percent of all cases and 90 percent of deaths reported in Australia. The state has brought the outbreak under control after one of the world’s longest and strictest lockdowns.

Source: Agencies

