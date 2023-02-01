Australia | The missing radioactive capsule was found

The radiation emitted by the capsule is equivalent to ten X-rays per hour.

Australasia the radioactive capsule, which was searched for with the help of a radiation meter, has been found, reports news agency AFP.

The small radioactive capsule belongs to the mining company Rio Tinto. On Monday, the company apologized for the loss of the capsule.

The capsule disappeared in a sparsely populated area of ​​Western Australia between Perth and the remote mining town of Newman. It was searched for along a 1,400 kilometer long road.

The news is being completed.