Friday, February 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Australia | The missing radioactive capsule was found

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2023
in World Europe
0

The radiation emitted by the capsule is equivalent to ten X-rays per hour.

Australasia the radioactive capsule, which was searched for with the help of a radiation meter, has been found, reports news agency AFP.

The radiation emitted by the missing capsule is equivalent to ten X-rays per hour.

The small radioactive capsule belongs to the mining company Rio Tinto. On Monday, the company apologized for the loss of the capsule.

The capsule disappeared in a sparsely populated area of ​​Western Australia between Perth and the remote mining town of Newman. It was searched for along a 1,400 kilometer long road.

The news is being completed.

#Australia #missing #radioactive #capsule

See also  Tennis | The Australian Open still allows "Where's Peng Shuai?" shirts
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

OM comes with a sentence against De Mos and party sponsors: 'The goal was close to the fire'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result