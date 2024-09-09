Australia | The man threw boiling coffee on the unknown baby and fled the country

Australia|The motive for the seemingly random act is not clear, as the man suspected of the crime is still being sought.

Australian police are looking for a man suspected of pouring hot coffee on a baby in Brisbane, Queensland, says the British public radio BBC.

At the end of August, the baby was having a picnic in the park with his family, when a strange man suddenly came and poured hot coffee on him. The suspect ran away from the scene.

The baby received first aid, after which an off-duty nurse took him to his nearby apartment and treated the burns under cold water.

The child received serious burns from the incident, which have been treated with several surgeries. According to the BBC, the parents believe that recovery will take years and possibly require more skin graft surgeries.

of Queensland the police have issued a search warrant for a 33-year-old man on suspicion of an act intended to cause serious injury. The crime can result in a life sentence at most.

The motive for the act is unknown to the police. According to the police, the suspect was aware of the investigation methods used by the police and took “counter-surveillance measures” to avoid being caught.

the BBC according to Queensland Police said on Monday that the suspect had flown out of Sydney Airport six days after the incident. The police managed to confirm his identity just 12 hours before he left the country.

Queensland police say they know which country the suspect has fled to, but are not disclosing it for investigative reasons.