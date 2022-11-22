Australia | The identity of the Australian serial rapist was only revealed after the suspect died, the man is believed to have committed dozens of rapes

The identity of the man who raped numerous women since the 1980s was revealed in Australia. The suspect died last winter at the age of 66.

Australasia the police believe they have found out the identity of the man who may have raped dozens of women, British public radio reports, among other things BBC.

The identity of the serial rapist was revealed almost 40 years after the first act. He is believed to have raped 31 women between 1985 and 2001.

The perpetrator either broke into the victims’ homes or attacked them on the jogging path. Initially, the police believed that different people were behind the crimes.

However, now the police’s DNA tests show that to Keith Simmswho died in February at the age of 66.

DNA samples implicate Simms in twelve cases of rape.

In addition, the manner of the act and the identifying marks of the perpetrator obtained from the victims suggest that Simms has also been the perpetrator in 19 other cases.

Simms struck for the first time in the suburb of Clovelly in Sydney in 1985. The last of the acts happened in a nearby cemetery in 2001, the BBC reports.

The youngest of the victims was only 14 years old and the oldest 55 years old.

The police had investigated the cases separately over the years, but they only started to be combined in the 2000s.

The victims described the perpetrator in the same way: he was 160-180 centimeters tall, dark-skinned, had a broad nose and brown eyes.

The rapist was armed with a knife or threatened to have one, and kept his face covered, Sky News described in the story.

Eventually in September of this year, Simms’ DNA was found to be a perfect match to samples collected from the victims.

The serial rapist had lived a normal family life. Simms had been able to hide a series of crimes spanning three decades from his family.

According to local media, family and friends described Simms as a beloved father, grandfather and community member, the BBC reports.

A police officer who informed Simms’ family of the results of the criminal investigation said of The Daily Telegraph according to Simms’ wife was completely shocked.

“He couldn’t believe that a man he had known had done these things.”

Australian the police have also informed the victims about the results of the investigation.

However, legal action is not taken after the suspect has had time to die for about seven months before it was possible to link him to the crimes.