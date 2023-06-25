Ben Johnson again record holder of the 100m with 9”79, the scepter of cycling returned to Lance Armstrong. It is the dream of Doping gamesas they will be called if their visionary creator, Aron D’Souza, manages to organize them according to the announcement made these days.

We are talking about the Enanched Games, the ‘improved’ Games, and they would be the most striking pseudo-Olympics in the history of sport, announced for December 2024, a few months after the real Games in Paris. To be admitted, all athletes willing to compete without anti-doping controls, like this to allow anyone to make use of pharmaceuticals and chemicals to increase performance. D’Souza, entrepreneur and lawyer born in Melbourne but working in London, is among other things the president of Enanched Games, an association of athletes, doctors and scientists which supports the legitimacy of the use of doping. The theory snaked its way underground during the years of the Iron Curtain, when state and individual doping represented opposing recipes for a section of the Cold War. But never had anyone championed it so clearly, net of marketing calculations. “We are morally honest,” D’Souza told the Australian media, cited by the British Guardian which tells the story including the reaction of the aussie sport. “It sounds like a joke, but it’s actually a dangerous and unfair idea,” said Anna Meares, Australia’s head of delegation in Paris ’24 and track cycling Olympian.

But D’Souza insists, underlines that he has already received the adhesion of two compatriot athletes of international standing, and calculates – as if the improved Games were a reality – that the participants should be around two thousand, that the budget would be millionaires and not billionaires , and therefore it would not be a problem to find one host city. Five disciplines are foreseen: athletics, swimming, weights, gymnastics and combat sports. “The model of the Olympics has broken down – D’Souza says with conviction – The IOC has been a one-party state for over 100 years, and now it has an opposition party: we are ready for battle”. Everything starts from the belief that “athletes are adults and have the right to do with their bodies what they want: my body, my choice; your body, your choice. No government, no paternalistic sports federation, should take such decisions for athletes, especially with respect to regulated and approved products from Food and Drugs“. On the Enanched Games website there is a series of sports records annulled after doping disqualifications (above all, Lance Armstrong’s successes, but in the confusion Pietro Mennea’s 19”72 ends up in an unclear list, by mistake) , and instead the Doping Games respond to a curiosity: “It’s not just a matter of be able to exceed 100 meters by nine seconds, I’m sure we will. I want to see a world record set at 40, 50, 60. Performance medicine is the gateway to the fountain of youth. And nothing will improve our society’s productivity more than preventing aging”. D’Souza then launched into conspiracy theories (“millions of taxpayer dollars fund bodies such as the World Anti-Doping Agency, whose job it is to stop scientific progress“), and said the business model is for winners to receive shares in Enanched Games Corporation, a for-profit corporation.

There would already be interest from Silicon Valley companies. “You can’t stop the future – concludes D’Souza – look at artificial intelligence. And then I think of all those champions deprived of their records: it’s sad to see people who have reached the highest level of human excellence and live a life objectively impoverished, while sports bureaucrats make millions.” It’s hard to say if the idea will go through, and how much and where it will float. Certainly, D’Souza has already won his ‘improved’ gold, arousing the interest of the international media.