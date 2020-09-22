#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

The image is overwhelming. In Tasmania, an Australian state, nearly 300 whales are trapped in a bay. The water is shallow, and cetaceans try to struggle not to get stuck and to be able to breathe. They are pilot whales, also called pilot dolphins.

Monday, September 21, almost a third have perished. Rescuers do their utmost to try to tow the animals one by one towards the high seas. “From what we know, it’s a natural stranding phenomenon and we have to accept that we are going to lose a lot of whales“, regret Kris Carlyon, biologist of the marine species conservation program.



A phenomenon of rare magnitude

Tasmania is a frequent stranding site for cetaceans, but a phenomenon of such magnitude involving more than 200 pilot whales had not been observed for 10 years. These strandings are difficult to explain. They could be caused by disorientation or disturbance in their sonar. he In any case, it is enough for an animal to move too close to the coast for the rest of the group to follow.

