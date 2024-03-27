Australia | The city of Alice Springs got fed up with the rowdy, declared a curfew for the youth

The curfew imposed on minors is scheduled to last for two weeks.

Australian A two-week nighttime curfew for minors has been declared in the city of Alice Springs in the Northern Territories. The problems brought about by crime and heavy alcohol consumption spilled over on Tuesday, when 150 people participated in a brawl and subsequent clashes.

The background of the violence was the funeral of a teenager who died two weeks ago, held on Tuesday. A young man died after running off the road in a suspected stolen car.

“The young people who were at the funeral went crazy. There were family members with whom their relationship was not harmonious. After that, they started destroying places with stones,” a police representative Michael Murphy told.

Chief Minister of the state by Eva Lawler according to which all those under the age of 18 who are found on the streets at night are taken either home or to another safe place.