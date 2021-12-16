Thursday, December 16, 2021
Australia | The bouncy castle was thrown ten meters into the air in Australia – four children were killed and several were injured

December 16, 2021
According to media reports, the wind had caught the bouncy castle and threw it into the air.

Australasia four children have died after the bouncy castle was thrown into the air to a height of several meters. Several children are also said to have been seriously injured.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation ABCAccording to, the wind had caught the bouncy castle and thrown it into the air. As a result, several children fell from a height of about ten meters.

The accident occurred at a primary school in northern Tasmania. Students at the school had celebrated their last school week before the Christmas break. Several ambulances and rescue helicopters were sent to the scene of the accident. According to local police, four children are in critical condition and one condition is said to be serious.

