Monday, April 11, 2022
Australia | The Australian Prime Minister, who was behind the scenes in the polls, declared parliamentary elections in May

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2022
in World Europe
The center-right government, led by Scott Morrison, lags behind the Labor Party in opinion polls.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has announced that parliamentary elections will be held in the country on 21 May. Morrison began his election campaign on Sunday.

The center-right government, led by Morrison, lags behind the Labor Party in opinion polls despite the country’s economy recovering from a corona pandemic, floods and major wildfires. For example, the country’s unemployment rate is four percent, the lowest in 13 years.

Labor Party leading Anthony Albanese tries to end the nearly decade-long rule of the Morrison-led center-right Liberal Party.

