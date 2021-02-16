Australia | The Australian Prime Minister apologized to a woman who says she has been raped in the House of Commons

After telling her superiors, the woman said she felt she was a “political problem”.

Australasia prime minister Scott Morrison has issued a public apology to a woman who says she has been raped in the Australian Parliament House. The woman has been dissatisfied with the way her supervisors had handled the case.

Brittany Higgins says the rape took place in 2019, when he had begun communications work for the Liberal Party, which controls Australia. According to Higgins, a male colleague raped her at the end of the bar night.

After telling his superiors, Higgins said he felt he was a “political problem”. He also said he had to attend a meeting in the same room where the alleged rape took place.

After the incident came to light on Monday, the government defended its action, but on Tuesday, Prime Minister Morrison apologized. The Prime Minister said he would open an inquiry into how allegations of harassment are dealt with in Parliament.