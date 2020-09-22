Australia is already preparing the first human trials of a coronavirus vaccine. The remedy is based on DNA and the main novelty lies in its form of administration: through a novel needleless system.

The system it is known as ‘PharmaJet’ and consists of the inoculation of the active principle through a jet of compressed air that blows the cure directly onto the skin without the need for punctures. For this reason, the researchers who have carried it out guarantee that it is a painless process.

“A jet as fine as a hair”

For the moment, 150 volunteers who will collaborate with the experts are being recruited from the University of Sydney. To carry out this method, the federal government has contributed notably by releasing two million euros.

The doctor Ginni Mansberg, Sunrise GP explained in the australian portal 7news the effect noticed by those who receive the vaccine in this way: “You feel a jet that is as fine as hair that penetrates directly into the skin which is the largest organ of the immune system in the body, and We believe skin-delivered vaccines have the potential for improvement. “