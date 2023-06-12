Australia | Ten people died in a bus accident – they were coming from a wedding party

The accident happened late Sunday evening local time. According to the newspapers, the man who drove the bus has been arrested.

Ten people have died and 11 have been injured in a bus crash in Australia. The accident happened in the Hunter region, in the state of New South Wales in the eastern part of the country.

The matter was reported by, among others, the Australian The Sydney Morning Herald, British The Guardian and news agency AFP.

According to the media, the bus was transporting wedding guests. They had been at a wedding reception held in a nearby vineyard. The Hunter region is famous for its vineyards.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the 58-year-old man who was driving the bus has been arrested.

The dead and in addition to the injured, 18 people on the bus escaped uninjured. The accident happened late Sunday evening local time near the town of Greta.

Among other things, the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences about the incident on Twitter.