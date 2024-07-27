Paris (AFP)

Australia, who won bronze in Tokyo three years ago with their best result, started their journey in the men’s basketball competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics strongly by defeating European champions and three-time Olympic runners-up Spain 92-80 in the first round of Group A matches.

Australia owes the win to the NBA trio of Jock Landael (28 points with 9 rebounds and 5 assists), Josh Geddie (20 with 8 rebounds and 8 assists) and Dyson Daniels (19 points with 7 rebounds), while Memphis Grizzlies player Santi Aldama (26 points with 5 rebounds) and Willy Hernangomes (14) shone on the Spanish side, but they did not receive enough support from their teammates, as none of them reached the 10-point barrier.

Australia dominated the match from the start and only allowed their opponent to lead once (56-54 after 4 minutes of the third quarter), ending the first quarter with a 10-point difference, 31-21, in a match during which the difference between the two teams reached 14 points.

The Spaniards improved their performance and reduced the gap to 7 points at the end of the first half, 42-49, thanks to a basket in the last second from Lorenzo Brown. They then continued their awakening in the third quarter until they were four points away from the Australians, 47-51, after about a minute and a half from the start, reaching the lead for the first time, 56-54, after about 4 minutes from the start, thanks to a three-pointer from Aldama.

But the Australians regained the initiative and pulled away again until the gap reached 10 points with a three-pointer from Dyson Daniels with about a minute left in the quarter, then set the tone for the final quarter, where they pulled away by 11 points at the beginning (71-60), after which they maintained their advantage until the end despite the Spanish attempts to come back, ending the match with a 12-point gap 92-80 after a three-pointer in the dying minutes from Daniels.