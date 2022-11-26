Despite a hopeless defeat in the opening game against France (4-1), Australia can continue to dream of the knockout phase of the World Cup. Today, Graham Arnold’s team beat Tunisia 0-1.

For a moment it is as if the accurate striker in Graham Arnold is reborn, halfway through the first half of Tunisia-Australia. Striker Craig Goodwin has just sent the ball into the penalty area with his left foot when the body of The Socceroos coach promptly starts to move along the sideline. He’s looking for position, timing. And then, just as Goodwin’s cross begins to descend, he imaginatively heads the ball against the ropes.

Mitchell Duke’s decisive goal, in the 23rd minute; it is one such as the strong Arnold has made so many in his younger years for Roda JC, NAC and the Australian national team, among others. Hence the recognition, probably with the 59-year-old national coach, when former Spartan Goodwin sends the ball measured to Duke’s head. A goal is, it will turn out later, of great value. Thanks to the 0-1 victory over Tunisia, Australia, which lost 4-1 to France earlier this World Cup, can continue to dream of the knockout phase of the tournament in Qatar. See also Hepatitis in children: unusual accumulation of liver inflammation



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

The victory is one that fits perfectly in the vein of Arnold and his team. Fighting, competing, going to the limit to avoid goals; this is how Australia manifests itself pre-eminently against Tunisia. Like Harry Soutar, a few minutes before the break. Risking his own life, the defender then works a bet from Mohamed Dräger over the back line. Shortly before the end, when Tunisia striker Youssef Msakni has missed the chance to equalize, Soutar does the same with a masterful sliding.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Well, it is anything but what both countries show in the Al Janoub Stadium. But it is precisely that power, at least as embodied by Tunisia after the break, that makes up for a lot. Great opportunities are rare for a long time, although Mathew Leckie gets the opportunity to help Australia in a safe haven more than twenty minutes before the end. On the instructions of Goodwin again, he is half a toe short of sliding in the ball. It is a miss, which would ultimately be just a footnote in an afternoon that was successful for Australia. The first World Cup victory since 2010 is a fact for Arnold’s team. See also Pakistan will import 3m tonnes of wheat, including from Russia, says minister

Significant afterwards is the passionate body language of the national coach, right in front of his dug-out. The next opponent, Denmark, is normally stronger. But, Arnold knows, his team will not be lacking in zeal. And there are few who can radiate that hope like Arnold, amidst his battle-weary and elated players.

| Schedule

View the complete schedule in Qatar here. View the special World Cup match center here!





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Check everything about the World Cup in Qatar here, with the latest news and the schedule of the Orange squad, the schedule, the premium stories, columns, videos and podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also SPORTS - Flamengo, Athletico Paranaense and Vélez challenge the reign of Palmeiras in Libertadores





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.