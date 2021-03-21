Australia | Sydney evacuation order for thousands of people due to floods and rains – weather conditions will only get worse in the coming days

Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate and heavy rains are forecast to continue until Thursday.

Australian several days of heavy rainfall on the east coast have led to thousands of people being ordered to be evacuated from their homes in the northwestern suburbs of Sydney, the country’s largest city. The rains have caused flooding.

The evacuation order came just a day after authorities warned of life-threatening sudden floods in the state of New South Wales. Heavy rains are forecast to continue until Thursday.

Prime Minister of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian said on Sunday that the weather conditions for rain will only get worse, writes Sydney Morning Herald -newspaper.

People have been asked to stay telecommuting and some state schools have been asked to stay closed.

Heavy rains and floods are expected to delay the launch of coronavirus vaccines in and around Sydney. Among other things, cross-roads affect vaccine transport.

In Sydney the Warragamba dam located on Saturday spilled over due to rain. It is the most significant overflow in the dam basin since 1990.

According to media reports, the dam stores about 80 percent of the water in the million city of Sydney.

The Australian Meteorological Institute has announced during Sunday On Twitter new flood warnings across the state.

The flood and heavy rainfall situation is particularly difficult on the north coast of New South Wales. On Saturday, the news showed a picture of a house being carried by the masses of water in a locality called Taree. Australian Broadcasting Corporation ABC writes that, especially in the northern part of the state, many localities have been classified as disaster areas.

Berejiklian said ABCaccording to that floods like the north coast are seen once in a hundred years. In the western part of the Sydney metropolitan area, Penrith has the worst floods in 60 years.