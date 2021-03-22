It seems more like a horror story than a true story. And for those who are impressionable with spiders, New South Wales in Australia would be its worst nightmare these days, as the region suffers from the but flood in decades.

Thousands upon thousands of spiders are fleeing from the intense floods that are hitting Australia. And they go to people’s houses in search of shelter and more height to be able to survive the water. The recorded images of the number of these animals look like a movie.

What’s going on?

Floods in the town of Kempsey, Australia this Monday. Photo: EFE

The floods that hit eastern Australia since last week are the worst the country has suffered in decades. They have already forced the evacuation of more than 18 thousand people and isolated 35 localities. More heavy rains were expected for Monday night and the outlook could look even more aggravated. Only by Wednesday could the fall of the water stop.

The images of this region of Australia, which complicates the State of New South Wales more, show houses completely flooded, avenues, streets and routes covered entirely by water. And canoes in which the locals are transported, where cars used to circulate. And in this context, the fauna is also affected: cows with water at their feet, and kangaroos swimming to save their lives. And spiders many spiders.

Many spiders



The animals flee to take refuge in higher places and avoid certain death. The spiders have fled to the houses of the inhabitants of this region, which are located in higher places and thus do not die by drowning on the ground.

The images captured by the inhabitants of this eastern part of Australia are impressive. True Spider “rugs” (many of them large) were seen in people’s homes. Entering through the cracks in doors, windows, garages, arachnids join the army of animals and insects that seek higher places to survive.

Spiders literally “spill” down the walls of houses and fall inside.

The spiders literally “spill” down the walls of the houses and fall inside, like a dark blanket that covers everything, more in keeping with the film set of a horror movie than reality. But reality surpasses everything.

Matt Lovenfosse, one of the residents of New South Wales, told Australia’s Guardian on Monday: “I went out to look and it was millions of spiders. It’s amazing. It’s crazy. All the spiders crawled up to the house, the fences and whatever they can climb. “

But spiders are not the only ones seeking refuge. “When the water rises, the snakes climb the trees,” Lovenfosse said.

Spiders everywhere.

Another resident of Macksville, a small town near New South Wales’ Nambucca River, Melanie Williams, made no secret of her surprise at a swarm of spiders crawling up the outer wall of her home as they fled to higher ground. Melanie spoke to ABC and told her that “from time to time I see spiders around the place, but never any of that, it was crazy.”

“Empathy” with spiders

Dr Lizzy Lowe, an arachnologist with the independent research company Cesar Australia, said that it is normal for spiders to appear during floods, but only at certain times of the year.

Lowe urged people to do no harm to spiders and to have “empathy” with them, no matter how scared they were. Some of the arachnids reach very large sizes and are the ones that cause the most fear among the population.

“These are native species that are trying to do their thing, try to survive. The last thing you want to do is take out the insecticide spray.” Dr. Williams said. Adding: “They are not going to do any harm to anyone.”

He also claimed that the spiders would be “doing their best to disperse” as soon as the floods subside.

The doctor described the importance of these animals for the ecosystem: “They are very, very good bug huntersSo if you got rid of all the spiders you would be infested with insects. We should be as concerned about saving spiders as we are about saving koalas. ”Williams said.

Faced with the worst flooding in 50 years, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the Canberra Parliament that “the weakened foundations of buildings, roads and trains all create risks, as do downed power lines and rising water. ”

With 900 millimeters of rain falling in the last six days, the State of New South Wales has been hit the hardest, as well as the west of the city of Sydney, the most populous city in Australia. But the floods keep spreading throughout 850 km of the territory Australian.

An underwater playground for boys in Sydney. Photo: EFE

Some areas of New South Wales were declared this past weekend in state of natural disaster.

The expert of the Meteorological Office, Helen Kirkup, foresees the collision of a meteorological system that has caused the rains in these days with another that moves from the interior of Australia. This would create more rain in the State of New South Wales. “They are going to be noticed tonight and until tomorrow,” he said. But he stressed that “its effect is expected to be short-lived and to dissipate on Wednesday.”

So far, Australia does not regret deaths or serious injuries because of the floods. But they do not rule out from the government asking the army for help to face this natural disaster.

The affected areas are the same as in 2019/2020 suffered the so-called fires “Black Summer” along with a long drought considered one of Australia’s worst natural disasters.

