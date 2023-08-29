Canberra hospital neurosurgeon Hari Priya Bandi extracted an 8cm-long parasitic round worm from the brain of an Australian patient. The case was documented in the magazine’s September issue Emerging infectious diseases.

The patient, a 64-year-old woman from southeastern New South Wales, was first admitted to the local hospital in late January 2021 after suffering three weeks of abdominal pain, dysentery, constant dry cough, fever and night sweats. In 2022 her symptoms had worsened leading to depression and memory loss, so much so that she required hospitalization in Canberra hospital. An MRI scan of the brain revealed abnormalities that required surgery.

“But the neurosurgeon certainly didn’t come in expecting to find a wriggling worm,” said Sanjaya Senanayake, an infectious disease doctor at Canberra hospital. “Neurosurgeons regularly deal with infections of the brain, but this was a first-of-its-kind discovery. We searched textbooks for all the different types of roundworms that could cause invasion and neurological disease.” The search, however, was fruitless and they sought help from outside experts. The worm was then sent to a laboratory. The results revealed that the species was Ophidascaris robertsi, a round worm usually found in pythons.