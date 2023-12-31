The Australian Bureau of Meteorology warned that parts of eastern Australia were facing severe thunderstorms for the second day in a row on Sunday, with heavy rain falling, increasing the risk of flash floods.

During the past twenty-four hours, a wave of extremely bad weather that struck the southeastern regions of Queensland and northern New South Wales led to heavy rain, hailstones (snow) reaching a size of up to five centimetres, and wind gusts approaching a speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

“Another day of severe thunderstorms is on the way… with the risk of storms increasing throughout the first week of 2024,” the bureau's meteorologist, Miriam Bradbury, said in a video message on the social media platform X.

She added that some areas of Queensland would see “heavy rain that will lead to flash floods.”

Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the government would deploy up to 70 former military personnel and retired emergency services workers to south-east Queensland to assist in efforts to remove the effects of the recent storms.

But the weather is expected to be moderate in the southeast of the country. The city of Sydney is preparing for the famous fireworks display on the occasion of the New Year, as authorities expect one million people to watch the fireworks display, which lasts for 12 minutes.