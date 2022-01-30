The singer Kanye West wants to go to Australia to work, to sing, but the authorities have reminded him of the pandemic health regulations: either you are vaccinated against the coronavirus, and you can prove it, or you do not enter. They don’t want another Djokovic case.

And it is that the Prime Minister Scott Morrison, has warned the singer that he has to be fully vaccinated if he wants to perform concerts in Australia. “The rules are very clear, no matter who you are. You have to be fully vaccinated.” The singer’s idea was to present his new work from February 22.

The precedent of tennis

The Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic It has been the penultimate attempt of a top-level athlete who wants to break the rules. He was not vaccinated and allegedly lied about being infected with COVID in December, according to the BBC and the newspaper New York Times. The worst, the image of a liar and of having broken the rules on purpose, putting everyone around him, the authorities, in serious danger, and spending system resources when he already knew about the country and the tournament he intended to play.

Now the American singer is being analyzed, who has never confirmed having been vaccinated, and has made absolutely delusional statements against the vaccine. In July 2020 he stated in an interview on Forbes “So many of our children are being vaccinated and paralyzed. . . . So when they say that the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That is the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside us, they want to do all kinds of things, to get where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I’m sorry when I say them, the humans who have the Devil inside of them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that not all of us will make it to heaven, that there will be some that we will not make it to. Next question”.

In the same interview he stated that to end the pandemic you had to pray. “We pray. We pray for freedom. It is about God. We have to stop doing things that anger God.” And that, in theory, he himself contracted COVID in February, at the beginning of everything.