A right-to-disconnect law passed in February in Australia came into force today for medium-sized and large businesses. «Today is a historic day for employees“, commented Michele O’Neil, president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions. Australians will be able to “spend quality time with loved ones without the stress of having to constantly answer unreasonable work calls and messages,” she added. Under the new law, employees can now “refuse to monitor, read or respond” to solicitations from their employers outside of working hours.unless the delay is “reasonable”.

The Australian Industry Group, an employers’ organisation, expressed its reservations, describing the “right to disconnect” laws as “rushed, ill-conceived and deeply confusing”. “Employers and employees will no longer know whether they can accept or make an after-hours call to offer overtime hours.”continued the author.

“We encourage workers to educate themselves about their right to disconnect and take a sensible approach to its application in the workplace,” said Anna Booth of the Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO), an independent Australian body charged with ensuring compliance with the law and regulating workplace relations.