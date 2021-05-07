Australia | Shareholders of mining company that blew up a nearly 50,000-year-old cave in Aboriginal people oppose former CEO’s million-euro resignation package

On Thursday, a majority of shareholders voted against the former CEO’s millions-resignation package.

Mining giant Rio Tinto’s shareholders have revolted the resignation package of the former CEO, according to Australian media The Sydney Morning Herald.

Former director Jean-Sébastien Jacques received departure passports after the company blew up a 46,000-year-old indigenous cave in Australia last year.

The blown-up Juuka Cave Cave was located in the Pilbara area of ​​Western Australia. In September, the company fired in the aftermath of the blast In addition to Jacques, two other senior executives, the head of the Iron Ore Division Chris Salisbury and the Director of Public Relations Simone Nivenin.

Thursday 61% of the company’s shareholders exceptionally voted against Jacques’ approximately EUR 8.2 million resignation package, says British Broadcasting BBC.

This is the biggest reward of his CEO time, he says The Guardian.

The former CEO is still likely to get his million, as the shareholders ’vote is not binding.

Dungeon the blast outraged the indigenous peoples who owned the area, caused widespread international dismay and led the Australian administration to investigate the events. The company had a permit for the blasts, but had previously told indigenous peoples that it did not plan to expand the mine in the area.

The mining company has apologized for the blasting and failure in its communications.

Last in the company was accused of environmental degradation also In Papua New Guinea. The company’s mines in the 1970s and 1980s were accused of polluting rivers on Bougainville Island.

In April this year Yle reports that the company is applying for an exploration permit for Rautalammi and Suonenjoki.

Juukan the gorge caves were one of Australia’s oldest indigenous Aboriginal sites. Objects had been found in the two cave systems that belonged to the gorge, suggesting that there have been people in the caves for tens of thousands of years.

Among the findings is, among other things, a 28,000-year-old tool made by sharpening the bone of a marsupial. In addition, a 4,000-year-old belt braided from human hair was found. Hair DNA is undeniably linked to the region’s current aborigines, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura peoples.