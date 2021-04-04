While at the dawn of social networks, the use of anonymity had a positive use, which allowed criticism or comments without revealing one’s identity, in recent times, the malicious side began to grow and was taken advantage of to carry out violent or discriminatory actions and sow hatred and defamation.

So that no person can hide in the shadows to attack others, Australia is analyzing a proposal to require users to “100 identification points”, a measure that caused a stir.

This extraordinary proposal aims to ban all anonymous comments and also end bullying, trolling, harassment, stalking and online sexual abuse by people hiding behind anonymous accounts.

A Parliamentary Committee report on online abuse found that people faceless and identityless can harass any victim online with “little risk of punishment”.

Through anonymity, any victim can be harassed online with “little risk of punishment.” EFE / Paolo Aguilar

To this end, the government drafted a series of recommendations that, although they do not seek to regulate what each one writes or posts on Facebook, Twitter, Tinder or Instagram, they try to have at least one person responsible.

The recommendations come from a 471-page study published by the Australian House of Representatives that collected the testimony of representatives of large technology companies such as Google and Facebook.

“The Committee’s recommendations are broad, but our clear message is that we need a more coordinated and comprehensive national approach to ending all forms of family violence, domestic and sexual, “Liberal Party MP Andrew Wallace said in a statement posted online.

Main recommendations

To open or maintain an existing account on a social network, Interested parties must be legally obliged to identify themselves on a platform with 100 identification points.

Like a person must provide proof of identification for a mobile phone account or buy a mobile SIM card.

Platforms social networks must provide these identifying details when requested by the electronic security officer, law enforcement agencies or under the direction of a court.

The report also seeks to achieve “a substantial increase” in criminal penalties and fines for online abuse, something that has been facilitated through technology, to “act as a greater deterrent to wandering behavior.”

“It is the perpetrators who are responsible for their use of violence, but everyone has a role in bringing about change and stopping violence before it starts“, point out those responsible for these recommendations.

The strange proposition of requiring an ID to receive or simply keep a facebook, twitter or hpnn account, still leaves a lot of questions about how it would be implemented.

When it comes to “100 points of identification” it refers to an Australian program that was originally introduced to reduce bank fraud.

Different types of ID receive points, and the points must be 100 points or more for someone to open a bank account.

While no Australian politician has been quoted about the proposal in the national media, the committee chairman has issued a statement on the 88 recommendations made, including calls to bring more financial security to survivors of domestic abuse and to launch a national campaign. to educate the public about the various forms of coercion in relationships.