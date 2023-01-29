Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Australia is feverishly looking for a radioactive capsule (8 millimeters in diameter) – authorities expressly warn against it. © emergency.wa.gov.au/Twitter Screenshot

Authorities in Australia are officially looking for a radioactive capsule. The capsule is tiny and was lost more than a week ago.

Perth – The capsule is silver and only six by eight millimeters in size and radioactive! The tiny capsule went missing sometime between January 10 and 16 in Western Australia en route between a mine north of the mining town of Newman and north-east Perth – somewhere along a 1,400km route.

Warning: Radiation as high as ten x-rays in one hour

The loss of the radioactive capsule triggered an urgent hazardous materials alert in the region. As local media reports, radiation teams are combing the area around the highway with special radiation measuring devices.

Although the capsule is so small, it can cause significant health problems: Authorities warn that anyone who discovers something should keep a distance of at least five meters.

The capsule emits “a fair amount of radiation,” said the region’s health officer, Andrew Robertson. Within a radius of one meter, this is about as high as ten X-rays within one hour – or the amount of natural radiation that a person is exposed to over a whole year. “It emits both beta and gamma rays. If you get close to her, you can suffer skin damage, including skin burns,” Robertson said.

He published a photo on Twitter showing that such a radioactive capsule is significantly smaller than a ten cent coin.

The risk to the general public would be relatively low, the Australian authorities write. However, it is important to be aware of the risks and what to do if someone sees the capsule. The instruction and health warning from the authorities are clear:

Stay at least 5 meters away from it.

Do not touch the capsule.

Don’t put it in a bag.

Don’t put it in your car.

Report the find immediately.

Anyone who has touched the material should seek immediate medical advice from a local health service or any hospital emergency department.

Australia: Radioactive capsule allegedly fell off truck

Motorists who have been driving on the highway between Newmann and Perth since January 10 should check their tires to see if the capsule may have become lodged in them, reports ABC news channel.

The radioactive capsule is believed to have fallen from a truck. She could probably have fallen through a bolt hole when a container collapsed during the journey, probably due to vibrations. According to the authorities, the package with the capsule was packed on January 10th. The package in question left the Newmann site on January 12 and arrived in Perth on January 16. There it was stored in a safe belonging to a service provider. The missing capsule was only noticed on January 25, when a measuring device was unpacked for inspection – the radioactive capsule also belonged to it. When the packaging was opened, it was found that one of the four fastening screws was missing, the capsule and all the screws on the meter. It is initially unclear why the capsule was not secured better.

Radioactive capsules are used in mining gauges. In the Newman region, where transport began, iron ore is mainly mined.

Concerns about radioactive radiation have increased in Germany since the Ukraine war. The Chernobyl nuclear accident was more than three decades ago, but radioactive traces can still be found in this country. Mushrooms in particular are radioactive in Germany and Austria, depending on their variety and location. (dpa/ml)