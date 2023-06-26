Diego Sousai

06/26/2023

An Australian cyber regulator said it had demanded Twitter explain how it deals with online hate as the microblog has become the country’s most complained about platform since new owner Elon Musk lifted bans on 62,000 accounts.

The demand builds on a campaign by the eSafety Commissioner to make the site more accountable after Musk, one of the richest people in the world, bought it for $44 billion in October with a promise to restore his commitment to free speech.

The regulator has already asked on Twitter to detail how it deals with online child abuse material that it says has been collected on the site since the Musk acquisition and subsequent job losses, including content moderation roles.

Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said she sent a legal notice to Twitter demanding an explanation after a third of all complaints she received about online hate concerned Twitter, even though the platform has far fewer users than TikTok or Facebook and Instagram. of the Goal.

“Twitter appears to have failed to address the hate,” Inman Grant said in a statement, which noted that the platform has reinstated 62,000 accounts banned since Musk’s takeover, including high-profile accounts of individuals who espouse Nazi rhetoric.

“We need accountability from these platforms and action to protect their users, and you can’t have accountability without transparency and that’s what legal notices like this one are designed to achieve,” she said.

Twitter must respond to the eSafety Commissioner within 28 days or face a fine of nearly $473,000 per day.

The demand comes as Australia approaches a referendum this year on recognition of indigenous peoples in the constitution, leading to an increasingly intense debate over race.

Prominent Indigenous television host Stan Grant cited targeted abuse on Twitter when he announced a media pause last month, the commissioner noted.

Specialist broadcaster National Indigenous Television also said it was taking a break from Twitter due to “the racism and hatred we experience every day on this platform,” it said in a tweet last month.

Inman Grant said his letter asked Twitter to explain its impact assessments in restoring banned accounts, how it engaged with communities prone to online hate and how it was enforcing its own policies that prohibit hateful conduct.























