No invasion

On March 24, 2024, for the third round of the season, Formula 1 will stop in Australia. For spectators at the Melbourne circuit, however, this year there will be something new, probably not appreciated by many. In a short statement released on Thursday, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) made the decision official prevent fans from the traditional invasion of the track at the end of the race.

The reason for such a choice is to be found in what has happened in recent years, and especially last season, with some spectators who entered the track too earlyimmediately after the checkered flag, while some single-seaters were still present on the course.

The problems of the latest editions

“The Australian Grand Prix Corporation advises that, due to the FIA's ongoing investigation into the anticipated track invasion at the conclusion of the 2023 event, there will be no access to the track for fans after the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024″, we read in the press release. For future seasons, however, this ban could be lifted.

At the end of the last edition the same stewards reported in a note violation represented by early access to the track for some spectatorsi, who thus created a situation of serious danger, for themselves and for the pilots. A similar situation had also occurred in 2022, when some people were not insiders enter the pit lane during the last lap of the racebefore the checkered flag was waved.