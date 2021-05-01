Government officials said that Australians who were in India 14 days prior to their intent to return home will be barred from entering Australia from Monday, and that anyone who violates this will face a fine and imprisonment.

This decision, issued late on Friday evening, comes within the framework of strict measures to prevent entry to travelers from the second largest country in the world by population as it faces a rise in infections and deaths caused by the Corona virus.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement that the restrictions would take effect from May 3 and that breaching the ban would entail civil penalties and imprisonment of up to five years.

“Our hearts go out to the people of India – and our Australian Indian community. Friends and families of those in Australia are at grave risk. Unfortunately, many people get COVID-19 and many die every day,” he added.

He said the Australian government will review the restrictions on May 15.

The number of deaths caused by the Corona virus in India exceeded 200,000 last week, and infections are close to 19 million, including about eight million infections since February, after new deadly strains of the virus combined with large numbers of people gathering during political and religious events.