ABC News: Australia will send MRH-90 helicopters to a scrapyard instead of transferring them to Kyiv

Australia has decided to dispose of decommissioned MRH-90 Taipan helicopters that Ukraine hoped to receive. About it reports ABC News channel.

It is noted that the equipment was sent to a landfill due to problems with safety and operation. However, despite the condition of the helicopters, in December last year Kyiv asked to transfer them to him.

Earlier, the deputy commander of the helicopter brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Evgeniy Kulbida, criticized the Mi-8 helicopters at the disposal of the army. According to him, they are very outdated and are more suitable for museums than for combat.