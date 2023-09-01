Australia has recorded its warmest winter on record, the Bureau of Meteorology said on Friday, ahead of a highly anticipated decision on the country’s vulnerability to El Niño, which usually brings hotter and drier weather.

The bureau said on its website that the average temperatures in the season from June to August were 1.53 degrees Celsius higher than the average between 1961 and 1990, the highest since records began in 1910.

Meanwhile, winter precipitation across the country decreased by 4.2 percent compared to the average period between 1961 and 1990, but northern areas of Western Australia, Queensland in the west and large areas of northern and eastern South Australia did not.

The end of an unusually warm winter in the southern hemisphere would pave the way for a possible declaration of El Niño. The office said, earlier, that a change in the weather pattern is likely between September and November.