Australia recorded a record winter temperature on Monday, reaching 41.6 degrees Celsius (104.4 degrees Fahrenheit) across part of its rugged and remote northwest coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it recorded the temperature from a military training facility in Yambi Sound off the coast of northwest Australia at 3:37 p.m. local time, apparently breaking the previous record by 0.4 degrees Celsius.

“The temperature is the highest August temperature anywhere in Australia and the new record for maximum temperature in Australia for any winter month,” a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said.

Official data shows that average temperatures in Australia are steadily rising, as climate change fuels bushfires, floods, droughts and heatwaves.

While the record has been “provisionally confirmed,” scientists still need to confirm it wasn’t the result of some local event or hardware failure before it officially enters the record books.

The previous record of 41.2°C was recorded in August 2020 in nearby West Roebuck.

Winter in Australia extends from the beginning of June to the end of August.

Deserts cover about 18% of Australia’s land area, and scorching heat is common throughout the year, far from temperate regions.

Australia’s climate is strongly influenced by three cyclical climate patterns: changes in the temperatures of the Indian Ocean, changes in the wind belt that moves between Australia and Antarctica, and changes in weather patterns in the Pacific Ocean known as El Niño and La Niña.

Certain combinations of these three climatic conditions can cause exceptionally hot, dry or wet conditions in different parts of Australia.