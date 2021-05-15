Australians returned from India today, Saturday, on their first government trip home, as the entry ban on citizens from India affected by the Coronavirus has ended.

And the Australian Associated Press reported that more than 70 people were prevented from boarding the flight back home in Delhi on Friday evening because they were either confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus or had contact with people with Corona, and it is believed that about 80 people were on the plane.

The plane landed on Saturday morning at an air base in the northern city of Darwin, and the passengers were taken to a quarantine facility on the outskirts of the city, according to the news agency.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that the temporary halt in arrivals from India has worked, as Australia has seen cases of coronavirus infection in its quarantine hotels drop by more than 40%, from 292 to 171, in the past few weeks.

“Affordable commercial flights by the Australian government will resume as promised, with a strict pre-flight testing regime to keep Australians safe,” Morrison added.