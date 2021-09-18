Australian Foreign Minister Maris Payne reacted to France’s decision to withdraw the ambassador to the country for consultations. His words are reported by the newspaper Sydney morning herald…

Payne stressed that the Australian side regrets the decision of the French partners and “understands the deep disappointment.” The minister added that the country values ​​relations with France and considers it an important partner in ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific region. “We look forward to new engagement with France on many issues of mutual interest, based on common values,” he concluded.

On September 16, the United States, Britain and Australia signed a defense partnership agreement. The alliance was named AUKUS (Australia, United Kingdom, USA). The agreement assumes that the three countries will facilitate the exchange of information and technological innovations in the field of neural networks, cybernetic and underwater systems.

The next day, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced that the country would withdraw ambassadors from the United States and Australia after Canberra broke a contract with the French company Naval Group for 12 submarines worth $ 66 billion. He also called Australia’s actions “unacceptable behavior between allies and partners.”