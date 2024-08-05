Sydney (dpa)

Australia’s domestic spy agency has raised the country’s terrorism threat level to “probable” amid a rise in extremism, with the head of the country’s domestic spy agency, Mike Burgess, saying Australia’s security environment had become more volatile and unpredictable, and that decisions were not made quickly or easily.

“More Australians embrace a variety of extremist ideologies, and more Australians are prepared to use violence to achieve their goals,” he said in a statement.

“Politically motivated violence now joins espionage and foreign interference as our top security concerns,” he continued.

“This trend increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, gained further momentum after the attacks on Israel, and accelerated during the Israeli military response,” Burgess noted.

“Individuals embrace anti-authoritarian ideologies, conspiracy theories and a variety of grievances. Some combine multiple beliefs to create new hybrid ideologies,” he added.

Burgess noted that attacks can now occur without warning and are difficult to detect.

He said, “The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, especially southern Lebanon, will increase pressure, inflame tensions and perhaps fuel extremism.”

Burgess stressed that “possible” does not mean certain, nor does it mean that Australia has intelligence about current planning for an attack or expectation of an imminent attack.

“Australians should be aware, but not afraid,” he said.