Since July 1st of this year 2024, All foreigners who want to go to Australia to study must make a larger investment to obtain a visa.an essential document to enter the country.

According to the criteria of

The Australian government said the increase reflected “the growing value of education” provided there. “The increase will also help fund a number of important initiatives in education and migration,” he added in a joint statement by the Ministries of Education, Skills and Training, Home Affairs and Immigration.

Home Secretary Clare O’Neil insisted that the fee adjustment would “restore the integrity” of the education system and create a “fairer” immigration system.

Visa to go to Australia. Photo:iStock Share

“Australia has a world-class education sector, attracting international students from around the world, so we must ensure that all students receive the quality of education they pay for,” said Brendan O’Connor, Minister for Skills and Training.

The new visa price was not the only measure taken that will affect students, since the authority will end the so-called visa hopping, an option that had allowed foreigners with temporary visas to extend their stay in the country, even indefinitely.

In addition, actions were announced against “unscrupulous providers” who deceive students and act as intermediaries in their immigration processes.

How much does a student visa cost in Australia in 2024?

Foreigners who wish to study in Australia must apply for a visa. Photo:iStock Share

The Australian student visa costs 1,600 Australian dollars as of 1 July 2024Before this date, it cost 710 Australian dollars, that is, it had increased by 125%.

In Colombian pesos, its value is now more than four million.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to paying for the student visa process, applicants must demonstrate savings of at least 29,710 Australian dollars, which is equivalent to more than 81 million Colombian pesos.

How do I apply for a student visa to Australia?

The Australian student visa costs 1,600 Australian dollars. Photo:Screenshot Share

The Australian Government recommends starting the process well in advance due to the number of steps required..

First of all, the applicant must be clear about the academic program and the sponsor.

Next, you will need to gather the necessary documents for your application, including identification, health insurance, support letters, acceptance forms, English language supports, among others.

The application is made onlinefor which reason the form must be completed and the indicated documents uploaded.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS