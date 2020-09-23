#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

For rescuers, it’s a race against time to save the hundreds of cetaceans stranded on sandbanks in Tasmania, Australia. Por save them, we must first approach them to delicately try to reassure them. Often, cetaceans struggle but they have no chance to extricate themselves. The objective is to slide a tarp under each animal in order to move them, first by hand. These pilot whales can weigh up to three tonnes and are five meters long.

“We have already rescued 25. We escort them out of the bay to the sea“, Explain Nic Deka, responsible for the rescue operation. Of the 270 cetaceans, a third of them have already died. “We have animals scattered over a fairly large area, in an inaccessible place. So we’ll take care of those who have the best chance of making it first“Says Kris Carlyon, biologist. CThis is not the first time that cetaceans have washed up here. Scientists say they ignore everything about this phenomenon. They fear that some of the rescued mammals will instinctively try to join the rest of the group, and run aground again.