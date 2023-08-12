Australia achieved their place in the semifinals of the women’s soccer world cup after beating France in a penalty shootout 7-6. The match, which was played at the Suncorp stadium in Brisbane, ended goalless in regulation time.

France, which began dominating the game in the first half, suffered in the last 45 minutes against a very incisive Australian team. French goalkeeper Peyraud-Magnin was solid enough to keep her goal clean.

Despite their lack of precision in passing and their nerves, France managed to keep the score blank. The game went to extra time and was defined in an agonizing and long penalty shootout with 10 shots. Vine gave the winning goal to Las Matildas who are in the semifinals of a women’s world cup for the first time.