by Byron Kaye

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian law, which forces platforms like Google and Facebook to pay local outlets for news, faces an unlikely case: a site that experts say uses fake journalist profiles and has gained regulatory support to receive the funds.

The Australian regulator in charge of enforcing the law, the Communications and Media Authority of Australia (ACMA), last month added “News Cop” – an almost unknown website with no physical address – to the public register of companies that they can negotiate licensing agreements with the controllers of companies like Facebook and Google within the government system.

The ACMA decision, which came after an initial verification process, raises questions about how the controversial law will be implemented, several legal experts said.

News Cop publishes rewritten articles from other news providers. It has no physical address other than a PO box and was registered as a business on February 21, 2021, the records show, three days before the content law was passed.

Adam Cox, named on ACMA’s registry as the News Cop contact, declined to answer questions about journalists’ profiles, but said the site did not benefit financially from ACMA’s registration and that the company made money from reader donations. .

Richard Holden, professor of economics at the University of New South Wales, said that including News Cop in the record undermined the law’s intent to support public interest journalism and showed that those rules were easily manipulated.

An ACMA spokesperson stated that, since authorizing News Cop, the agency has contacted the company and inquired about the registered news business and its content production. The spokesman did not provide further details on the inquiries.

Inclusion in the registry does not guarantee that News Cop will receive payments from Facebook and Google. The office of the head of the Federal Treasury must first “designate” one of the companies for government intervention – in which a mediator decides how much the companies must pay for the content – ​​a step that has not yet been taken.

Representatives of Facebook, which changed the name of its controlling entity to Meta, and Google, which is owned by Alphabet, did not comment.

Tim Graham, a disinformation researcher at Queensland University of Technology, analyzed 14 photos posted as if they were from the News Cop team and found that 13 were “almost certainly” generated by artificial intelligence software.

After Reuters investigations, all signatures in News Cop articles were changed to Cox’s name, with journalists’ photos changed to the image of a monkey. Asked about the move, Cox said, “I have no idea, I’m sorry.”

((Reporting by Byron Kaye. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?