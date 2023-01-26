First modification: Last modification:
Thousands of people protest in various cities in Australia this January 26 on the occasion of National Day, a day increasingly criticized by indigenous communities. They consider the date as a symbol of colonization, the beginning of a “cultural genocide”. The government wants to organize a referendum to allow indigenous people to participate in Parliament, but the issue continues to deeply divide society.
#Australia #protests #National #Holiday #holiday #divides #France
Leave a Reply