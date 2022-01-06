The fate of the Serbian tennis player will be decided by the Federal Court. No final for the Azzurri folded by the double Russian

Australia for better or for worse is the center of world tennis, and to dominate attention yesterday was the story of Novak Djokovic, the number 1 in the world, who was first blocked at the airport upon his arrival in Melbourne, and to whom he was then denied an entry visa to play the Australian Open because his medical “exemption” from the vaccine did not comply with the rules established by the central government. Djokovic was ordered to leave the country within 24 hours; in the Italian night, however, the lawyers of the number 1 in the world managed to snatch a postponement. Thanks to their injunction Djokovic will be able to stay in Australia, inside the Melbourne Park Hotel, at least until Monday, when the Federal Court will examine his case at 10 am Melbourne time.

Nothing to do in Sydney instead for Italy that was looking for a place in the ATP Cup finals against Russia. The Azzurri led by Vincenzo Santopadre fought, but had to surrender 2-1. Jannik Sinner in the first match defeated the number 2 Roman Safiullin, 24 year old number 167 Atp who was, however, number 2 in the world under 18 and in Sydney he is really turning into the secret weapon of his team. Sinner took two hours to fold him 7-6 6-3, and in the first set he had a bad time when he was forced to cancel two set points (the second wasted with a double fault by Safiullin). In the match between numbers 1 Matteo Berrettini fought two and a half hours against Daniil Medvedev, the number 2 Atp, but lost 6-2 6-7 6-4. The decisive point came, as usual, from the double, and the duo Medvedev-Safiullin won it, 5-7 6-4 10-5 at the supertiebreak after another hour and a half of great competition.

Like last year in the final, in short, Italy surrendered to Russia which every year is able to draw a new talent from its back rows, last year it was Karatsev’s turn, now it’s Safiullin’s turn, decisive also in the match with France.

