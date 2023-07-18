In Australia a mass blitz against those accused of domestic violence. “A simplistic answer to a rather complex problem,” say the women’s associations





States now wipe their backs with the principles of liberal democracy. This is how many have read the new idea of ​​the police that has taken shape in Australiain New South Wales, a state of south-eastern Australia with capital Sydney and which will soon also arrive on our territories, at least in someone’s intentions: the police acting by target, by protocols, such as medicine, information technology and any other sector that bases its strategies on extensive data collection. Individuals no longer exist except as part of a mosaic, they are no longer people with complex, often contradictory histories but a target.

A few days ago nearly 600 people (592 to be exact) were arrested and more than 1,107 charged across New South Wales, in a police operation against domestic and family violence. These people don’t know each other, have nothing to do with each other, I’m not a gang, but for 4 days they were subjected to a blitz, Operation Amarok III, dedicated to domestic violence mainly suffered by women.

Perhaps the subjects are all guilty and we are talking about hateful and repulsive crimes but why concentrate the action in a 4-day blitz on people who are only “accused” of a crime? And why assimilate dissimilar cases and completely different stories from each other in a single cauldron with a blitz?

Usually the blitzes are carried out against a clan, a gang, or more connected criminal groups, with operations aimed at hitting extended environments to prevent them from taking root or criminal operations. Thinking instead it is normal to have a police who act for target is at least dangerous for a community. Will we get to the days of cleaning up potential criminals? How many thousands of stories do we know of potential criminals who turned out to be innocent? Are we moving towards a culture of law and order in the style of the US horror film “The Purge” but with actions managed by the police?

Data says that since its launch in January this year, Operation Amarok has seen a total of 1,884 people arrested as a result of the efforts made in February, April and July. Various other serious crimes were found during the raids, including possession of prohibited firearms, possession of weapons, possession and supply of drugs, totaling 1107 counts.

Over the past week, 139 of the total people arrested were labeled by police as “the most dangerous perpetrators of domestic violence”, while 103 had outstanding warrants for violent offences. “In order to ensure the safety of the actual victims e potential for domestic and family violence, Operation Amarok is a deliberate strategy targeting the most dangerous criminals.” New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said, “while any form of domestic and family violence is unacceptable, the offenders who pose the greatest threat to victims, those who continue to offend and those who commit serious crimes they are firmly in our sights.”

In support of the operation, the voices of the various representatives of local public opinion ended up in the newspapers. But an accused person is not a guilty person, a priori. If, on the other hand, we are already in an Orwellian-type society, the approach is perfect: we carry out raids so people can be managed with terror. Of course national public opinion is mostly enthusiastic because the type of crime is heinous, but where does the right of the people go? Why be put in the pile? Why act by target?

Tara Hunter, director of Full Stop Australia, an association in defense of victims, also stated that the active response of the police to domestic violence should be in specific cases and timely when they develop. Hunters: “More police powers will not mean less crime. We need a justice response that is actually timely… we want a service system that is responsive”. The problem of violence is not addressed, let alone living in safer and more just societies with an Orwellian approach. Hunter: ” We know that domestic and family violence is one of the causes that lead people to become homeless, so it’s not just about increasing police powers. What we see is a simplistic answer to a rather complex problem.”

