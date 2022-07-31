Australia will hold a referendum on the role of indigenous peoples in parliament before 2025. Exactly how that role will be filled will only be decided after the popular vote.

“This is our chance to show that we are a mature nation,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at the Garma festival, the largest Aboriginal festival of the year. He promised to keep the referendum this term and presented the draft text on Saturday, with the main question: should the Aboriginal vote be anchored in parliament?

The plan is to appoint a special committee to advise Parliament on matters affecting the lives of Australia’s aboriginal people. It is still unclear how that committee works, how the members are elected and to what extent the advice is binding.

“I don’t want to focus on the details, because that’s not a recipe for success,” the prime minister said. He first wants to ask whether Australians will even agree to a constitutional amendment to secure a vote for the Aboriginal community in parliament. However, he emphasized that it is not a ‘third chamber’ in parliament.

Bloody Colonial History

Albanian is thus fulfilling an election promise. Immediately after his victory in May, the Labor leader said he wants to take steps towards reconciliation with the indigenous people. More than 230 years after the first white man set foot on land, Australia still struggles with a bloody colonial history.

Since the British set foot in 1788, the Aboriginal population has been marginalized and oppressed. The settlers decided that Australia ‘terra nullius’ was: nobody’s land. That meant that no treaty was signed with the original population. The Aboriginal population was systematically exterminated, poisoned or infected with Western diseases for years.

Years of racist government policies have contributed to the trauma of the indigenous peoples. For example, between 1910 and 1970, more than one hundred thousand Aboriginal children were snatched from their parents. Aboriginal parents had no right to raise their children: every child became the property of the state and placed in orphanages or white families. This was a deliberate government policy to give Australia as much white and western an identity as possible. It was not until 2008 that the Australian government apologized for these ‘stolen generations’.

Also read this profile about Anthony Albanese: A New Beginning for Australia under a Charismatic New Labor Leader



Vulnerable

The population group is still very vulnerable. Indigenous people are faring worse than the rest of Australia in almost every way. They live an average of nine years less. There are many chronic diseases, such as obesity. Aboriginal people make up a disproportionate share of the prison population. Many people live in remote places, where there are often no basic facilities such as running water.

There are problems with alcoholism, domestic violence, sexual abuse and suicide. Suicide rates among Indigenous people of all deaths are 6%, compared to 2% for non-Indigenous Australians. In fact, it is the second leading cause of death for Aboriginal men.

Efforts have been made for years to reduce social inequality, but progress has been slow. The hope is that if the Aboriginal community is involved in the formulation of policies that affect them, that will change.

Broken promises

The plan to enshrine a voice of the Aboriginal community in the constitution is not new, however. In 2017 it was called Uluru Statement of the Heart presented. In it, Aboriginal leaders set out what the recognition of indigenous peoples in the Australian Parliament should look like. It was a historic moment at the foot of Uluru, the great red rock in the center of the country.

But despite high expectations, the document remained in a drawer for years. Other studies and reports have also been pushed aside for years.

Prime Minister Albanian referred in his speech to the “more than two hundred years of broken promises, betrayal and failures”. He promised to take a new path and to adopt all recommendations from the ‘Uluru Statement of the Heart’. “I believe Australians have the space in their hearts for the statement from the heart,” he said.

It is not easy to amend the constitution in Australia. Only eight of the total 44 referendums the country has ever held have been successful. Also, the support of the opposition is not yet certain. The response has been cautiously positive, but the opposition wants to see more details. “I know it’s a risk, but if you don’t try, you’ll lose anyway,” Albanian Prime Minister said.