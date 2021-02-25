According to the Australian Parliament, the legislation will allow “maintaining public interest journalism in the country.” The approval of the rule coincides with Facebook’s announcement to restore access to news on its platform.

This law, the first to be approved in the world, could be the model to settle one of the internet’s conflicts over advertising. The aim of the Australian rule is to balance the relationship between traditional media, affected by financial problems, and the companies that dominate the web with the capture of the majority of advertising revenue.

“This legislation will help level the playing field and allow Australian news media companies to pay to generate original content,” said Josh Frydenberg, Australian Secretary of the Treasury and a key figure in negotiations with digital companies.

The initiative, which received the name of Mandatory Negotiation Code for News Media and Digital Platforms, establishes that Google and Facebook must negotiate license agreements with journalistic publishers regarding the articles and news that appear in the Google search engine and in the ‘feed’ of the social network.

“The code will ensure that news media companies receive fair remuneration for the content they generate, which will help maintain public interest journalism in Australia,” a joint statement signed by Frydenberg and the Minister of Communications reads, Paul Fletcher.

The text, which generated disputes by the Australian government with Facebook and Alphabet Inc (Google’s parent company) days ago, received a series of amendments from legislators in the last hours before its approval. These include the government’s discretion to release companies from arbitration if they are found to have made a significant contribution to the Australian news industry.

Additionally, the legislation includes a longer period for technology companies to reach agreements with media companies before the state intervenes.

According to the Reuters news agency, some outlets such as ‘Seven West Media’, ‘Nine Entertainment’ and ‘Australia Broadcasting Corp’ are already in talks with Facebook.

The legislation is expected to be reviewed within a year of its entry into force, although a date for its start was not provided.

In the world, various governments have closely followed the development to pass the law, including Canada and the United Kingdom; They are considering similar measures to control dominant technology platforms.

With Reuters and AFP