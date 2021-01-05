The Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, has assured that the founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, will be “free to return” to the country if the British authorities withdraw all the charges against him, a day after the Justice of the Kingdom The United States refused extradition to the United States.

A London court on Monday ruled out Assange’s transfer to the United States, where he is charged with espionage charges that could cost him up to 175 years in prison. The judge rejected the legal arguments of the defense, but understood that there was a risk of suicide due to Assange’s mental health.

‘If all that is resolved, Assange, like any other Australian, could go home if he wanted. It would depend on him when all these procedures are finished, “said Morrison in a radio interview on Tuesday. The prime minister, however, has made it clear that his government is not part of the case, according to the ‘Sydney Morning Herald’.

The Wikileaks founder remains in a London prison awaiting further examination of his possible release on Wednesday. The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, offered Assange political asylum on Monday, while asking for a pardon from the US president, Donald Trump.

Assange’s environment has also claimed this presidential pardon, with the aim of definitively closing a case that aims to purge responsibilities for the publication of thousands of confidential documents on Wikileaks in 2010 and 2011.