PHilipp Kohlschreiber suffered a severe second-round defeat at the Australian Open and was the penultimate German tennis pro who was eliminated in the second round. The 38-year-old from Augsburg lost 1: 6, 0: 6, 3: 6 against the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in Melbourne on Thursday and had no chance.

Bautista Agut is in 15th place at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, Kohlschreiber is currently only 134th in the world rankings. This means that German hopes at the Australian Open rest only on the title aspirant Alexander Zverev. The Hamburger meets Radu Albot from Moldova on Friday. In the beginning, a total of twelve German tennis professionals – nine men and three women – were at the start.

With Garbiñe Muguruza, third in the world rankings, coming out of the second round, the Australian Open also experienced a big surprise. The 28-year-old Spanish world-class tennis player surprisingly lost to unseeded French player Alizé Cornet 3-6, 3-6 in Melbourne on Thursday. Former Wimbledon and French Open winner Muguruza was in the final of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season two years ago.

Another top ten player eliminated in the second round was Estonian Anett Kontaveit. The seventh in the world rankings lost to the 19-year-old Danish Clara Tauson 2: 6, 4: 6.